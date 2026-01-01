Metal

88 playlist(s)

Blasphemous In Black

Blasphemous In Black
Metal Hotlist

Metal Hotlist
Golden Gods of Metal

Golden Gods of Metal
Harder Than Hell

Harder Than Hell
Essential Heavy Metal

Essential Heavy Metal
Deathcore Apocalypse

Deathcore Apocalypse
Heavy Metal Workout

Heavy Metal Workout
New Metal

New Metal
The Metal Moshpit

The Metal Moshpit
Uppercut

Uppercut
Metalcore Meltdown

Metalcore Meltdown
True Metal Warriors

True Metal Warriors
Thrash Metal Shred

Thrash Metal Shred
Hard Rock

Hard Rock
Running to Metal

Running to Metal
'00s Metal

'00s Metal
Metal Hits

Metal Hits
Modern Metal Ballads

Modern Metal Ballads
Foundations of Metal

Foundations of Metal
Heavy Hitters

Heavy Hitters
Japan Metal

Japan Metal
Alternative Metal Workout

Alternative Metal Workout
Crypt of Death

Crypt of Death
Nu Metal Revolution

Nu Metal Revolution
Heavy Gauge

Heavy Gauge
Hair Metal Hedonists

Hair Metal Hedonists
Heavy Industry

Heavy Industry
'80s Metal

'80s Metal
Nu-Metal Rage

Nu-Metal Rage
New Metal

New Metal
Melodeath Masters

Melodeath Masters
'90s Metal

'90s Metal
Mellow Metal

Mellow Metal
Swords & Sorcery

Swords & Sorcery
'10s Metal

'10s Metal
POST-

POST-
Metal Hits 2025

Metal Hits 2025
Brazilian Headbangers

Brazilian Headbangers
Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

18K views

Noise Industrial

Noise Industrial

20K views

work out music

work out music

21K views

Black Metal for Any Day

Black Metal for Any Day

2.3M views

Metal bangers

Metal bangers

4K views

Rumbling

Rumbling

653 views

Brandi G's work Mix

Brandi G's work Mix

317 views

Metalos Tekereszet

Metalos Tekereszet

600 views

Riffs

Riffs

239 views

slow songs

slow songs

326 views

Metal Playlist

Metal Playlist

19K views

메탈

메탈

554 views

Winter 2026

Winter 2026

579 views

Active Rock - 2026

Active Rock - 2026

1.2K views

Metal

Metal

8.5K views

Halloween Playlist

Halloween Playlist

666 views

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

Deathcore de recientemente descubrimiento

29K views

Metal: Death Metal

Metal: Death Metal

7.4K views

Metal Core

Metal Core

11K views

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

Driving Songs - Heavy and Synthy

265 views

industrial metal

industrial metal

213 views

Deathcore

Deathcore

596 views

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

Early Years of Heavy Metal (1968-1977)

59K views

For no apparent reason in May tree

For no apparent reason in May tree

151 views

heavy

heavy

41K views

80's Heavy Metal

80's Heavy Metal

269K views

2025My Hit rock music リスト

2025My Hit rock music リスト

3.6K views

metal mix - In Japanese mix

metal mix - In Japanese mix

531 views

Songs from the Heart

Songs from the Heart

1.3K views

metalcore workout

metalcore workout

5.3K views

Metal Music

Metal Music

532 views

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

Gabriel & Danielle's Metal Intro.

384 views

80s Heavy Metal

80s Heavy Metal

25K views

muzika

muzika

866 views

Rock Diversos

Rock Diversos

196 views

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

Feel the power: Ghost Protocol

24K views

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

Awesome Rock-Drive Music

652 views

Old school metal playlist

Old school metal playlist

26K views

heavy metal

heavy metal

381 views

President

President

1.8K views

Industrial Metal Workout

Industrial Metal Workout

12K views

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

Epocas Modernas 2021 a 2025

167 views

Deathcore relaxation

Deathcore relaxation

2.6K views

musikk

musikk

462 views

Heavy Metal Kingdom

Heavy Metal Kingdom

24K views

the Ancient Rock Gods

the Ancient Rock Gods

84K views

more metal

more metal

3.3K views

Some workout music for you.

Some workout music for you.

13K views

Depressing

Depressing

1.6K views

Heavier

Heavier

8.3K views